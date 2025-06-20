Salah, Rice, Bruno among six nominated for PFA Player of the Year honour

New Delhi, June 20 Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Bruno Fernandes and Alexander Isak have been nominated by their peers for the PFA Player of the Year honour.

The PFA players' awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the country, as the winners are voted by those playing in the league.

Salah produced one of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history. He registered a record-equalling 47 goal involvements – 29 goals and 18 assists, totals that earned him the Golden Boot and Playmaker accolades – while starting all 38 of the champions’ matches.

Salah was duly recognised with the Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prizes and could now become the first man to be named PFA Players’ Player of the Year for a third time after his successes in 2018 and 2022.

Mac Allister, meanwhile, played in 35 of 38 Premier League games and was a model of consistent excellence as the Reds won the title by a margin of 10 points. The Argentina midfielder was named the division’s Player of the Month for April and ended the top-flight campaign having recorded five goals and five assists.

Rice has already bagged the Arsenal Player of the Season and Emirates Goal of the Season trophies after a brilliant campaign in red and white. He recorded a career-high of nine goals this season, along with 10 assists in all competitions.

As well as his club awards, the England midfielder was nominated for the Premier League Player of the Year award, while his continental exploits earned him a spot in the Champions League Team of the Year, as decided by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Palmer, who won the Young Player of the Year prize last year, enjoyed another memorable campaign for Chelsea. The attacker netted 15 goals in the Premier League and laid on eight more as the Blues finished in fourth place, securing Champions League football for next term in the process.

Despite Manchester United enduring a disappointing season, finishing in 15th place in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes’ standout performances impressed his opponents. He is also in contention to get into the PFA Team of the Year.

Alexander Isak secured his first nomination for the prize after a goal-laden season for the Magpies, scoring 23 Premier League goals as well as helping Newcastle United secure their first major domestic trophy since 1955 after netting in March's Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

