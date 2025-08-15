Sam Wells to step down as New Zealand men's cricket selector

Wellington, Aug 15 New Zealand men's cricket team selector Sam Wells will step down from his role to concentrate on his work commitments, NZC said on Friday.

NZC said that Wells, who is a dispute resolution specialist, was made partner of Dunedin law firm Gallaway Cook Allan late last year, a responsibility that has prompted him to step down from the selection position he’s filled since September 2023.

Wells oversaw a successful period of transition for the BlackCaps, as players such as Rachin Ravindra, Muhammad Abbas, Will O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Mitch Hay, and Zak Foulkes, found their feet at international level.

During his tenure Wells saw New Zealand made the final of the 2024 ICC Champions Trophy and scored a historic three-nil Test series win in India – the first time the New Zealand men’s team had won a series in India.

Wells said the role, which involved both the BlackCaps as well as the men’s New Zealand A programme, had been as stimulating as it was demanding.

“Serving as selection manager for the BlackCaps over the past two years has been a tremendous privilege. I’m deeply grateful to NZC for the opportunity to contribute to the national side. It’s been an honour to work alongside the dedicated coaches, talented players, and committed support staff around New Zealand," he said.

“While I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the role, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down in order to prioritise my personal and professional commitments outside of cricket.

"I remain a proud supporter of the BLACKCAPS and will continue to cheer the team on as they build toward future success," Wells added.

Wells was the third BLACKCAPS selector to be installed since NZC changed the model to provide the Head Coach with the ultimate selection authority, following the appointment of Bruce Edgar in 2013, and Gavin Larsen in 2015.

NZC said it will advertise for the position of BlackCaps selector following Wells’ decision to step down.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said he was sad to see Wells depart but understood and respected his reasoning.

"Sam’s been instrumental in upholding the BlackCaps' high standards, guiding the team through transitions as key players have moved on and new talent has stepped up. He brought a true sense of rigour to the position and was exceptionally thorough in his approach to it.

"His keen sense of analysis and ability to challenge accepted or popular narratives meant he offered a valuable perspective. I think that served us well and, while we’re disappointed to be losing Sam, we’re very grateful for the contribution he made.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor