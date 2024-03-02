San Diego Open: Katie Boulter storms into semis with straight-set victory

San Diego, March 2 British No. 1 Katie Boulter showcased resilience and determination as she battled her way into her first WTA semi-final, after a straight-set 6-3, 6-4 victory over seventh-seed Donna Vekic at the San Diego Open.

Facing off against seventh-seed Donna Vekic, Boulter found herself tested early on as Vekic surged ahead, breaking Boulter's serve to take a 3-1 lead in the first set. However, Boulter refused to let the match slip away, mounting a stunning comeback to level the score at 3-3. With both players trading blows, Boulter's tenacity paid off as she claimed a hard-fought opening set after a series of intense rallies.

Buoyed by her first-set victory, Boulter carried her momentum into the second set, storming to a commanding 4-0 lead with a display of blistering serves and precise shot-making. Yet, just when victory seemed within grasp, Vekic fought back, breaking Boulter's serve and narrowing the gap to 5-2.

It is the first time in her career that Boulter has beaten multiple players ranked inside the top 50 in a tournament following her earlier victories over Lesia Tsurenko and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

With the pressure mounting, Boulter faced a crucial moment as she served for the match. Despite faltering momentarily, she summoned her resolve and unleashed a barrage of powerful shots, forcing Vekic into a grueling 24-shot rally. In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, Boulter emerged victorious, clinching the match and securing her spot in the semi-finals with a well-deserved win.

