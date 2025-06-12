"Sapno ki koi umar nahi hoti...": World Masters Games 2025 gold medalist, retired Naval Officer Commander Gauri Mishra

New Delhi [India], June 12 :Naval Officer Commander (retired) Gauri Mishra, who secured three medals in track cycling, including two golds and a silver at the 2025 Summer World Masters Games in Taiwan, reflected on her journey and gave an important message to women.

Gauri participated in the event held in Taiwan from May 17 to 30 this year. She got three medals in track cycling, including two golds in Individual Time Trial - 500m-Women-40-plus and Scratch Race - 5km-Women-40-plus and a silver in Individual Pursuit - 2km-Women-40plus events.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "It is like Olympics and comes every four years. When I started preparing for this, did I have resources, or proper professional training, policies to train athletes after a certain age, or a precedent, or, proper gear. All I had was passion. As luck would have it, my hard work paid off, and today I have two golds and one silver."

Giving an important message to women, she said, "Sapno ki koi umar nahi hoti hai" (There is no age to dream).

"I never thought I would become an inspiration for women and children and represent the country...This event is not famous in India, but we are trying that it gets famous," she concluded.

The event provides an opportunity for the promotion of sports for all, for middle-aged people. International Masters Games Association (IMGA) governs this competition. As per the official website of IMGA, "The World Masters Games are an international multi-sport athletic competition held every four years by the International Masters Games Association (IMGA) for athletes over the age of 30 and into their middle age and senior years."

"The games are held in the year following the Olympics. The first World Masters Games were held in 1985 in Toronto, Canada," added the website.

