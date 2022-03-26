Saudi Arabian GP: Vettel to miss second straight F1 race, Hulkenberg steps in for Aston Martin

Former world champion Sebastian Vettel will miss his second consecutive Formula 1 race of 2022, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the German still recovering from contracting COVID-19 ahead of the season-opening race in Bahrain.

This means that, as in Bahrain, Nico Hulkenberg will be called up for Aston Martin, with the German having remained in the Middle East in case he was required to jump into the AMR22.

Hulkenberg will now get to experience the dramatic Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the very first time, following a difficult opening Grand Prix for Aston Martin in Sakhir, which saw neither Hulkenberg nor Lance Stroll score.

Hulkenberg's number 27 Aston Martin will take to the track along with the 19 other runners.

Meanwhile, the team confirmed that they expect Vettel - currently recovering in Europe, having flown home after the Official Pre-Season Test in Bahrain - to be fit for the Australian Grand Prix weekend, taking place on April 8-10.

