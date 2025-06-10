Saurashtra Pro T20: Ankur Panwar shines with ball for Zalawad Strikers

Rajkot, June 10 Zalawad Strikers’ Ankur Panwar picked five wickets in the second innings to help his team register a win in the 5th match of Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025. They defeated Dita Gohilwad Titans by 16 runs at the Niranjan Saha Stadium.

Zalawad Strikers won the toss and elected to bat first. Nihar Vaghela and Harshvardhan Rana, who came to open the innings, added just 14 runs for the first wicket before Nihar was dismissed for 11 in 13 balls. Rana scored 26 runs in 28 balls. The experienced campaigner Sheldon Jackson went onto top score for his team as he added 64 in 45 balls. Chiraj Jani managed to add 22 in 24 balls. This helped Zalawad Strikers to post a score of 133/7 at the end of 20th over.

For Dita Gohliwad Titans, Hiten Kanbi was the pick of the bowlers who took 3/29 in 4 overs. Kwinsh Padaliya picked 2/18 in 4 overs. Vandit Jivrajani and Aditya Rathore took one wicket each in the innings.

With a target of 134 on the board, Aezaz Kothariya and Harvik Desai opened the innings for Dita Gohliwad Titans. They were down to 41/2 in 8.1 overs. Kothariya scored 12 in 17 balls and Desaii was dismissed for 24 in 25 balls. Hetvik Kotak and Ruchit Ahir tried to build a partnership but could only add 38 runs for the third wicket. While Ahir made 19 in 11 balls, Kotak scored 30 in 27 balls.

For Zalawad Strikers, Ankur Panwar was the standout bowler who took 5/20 in 3 overs. Smit Patel(2/15) and Dev Dey picked two wickets each. Chirag Jani grabbed the last wicket of the innings.

Tomorrow’s Fixture (10th June):

Match 6: Dita Gohilwad Titans vs JMD Kutch Riders - 7:30 PM

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor