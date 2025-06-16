Saurashtra Pro T20: Kutch Riders clinched 7-wicket win in 5-over-per-side contest

Rajkot, June 16 JMD Kutch Riders defeated Anmol Kings Halar by 7 wickets with 6 balls to spare in Match 13 of Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, which was abandoned due to heavy rain and a wet outfield on its day of play, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Monday.

In the 5-over-a-side contest, JMD Kutch Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first. Parshwaraj Rana and Tarang Gohel opened the innings for Anmol Kings Halar. At the score of four, they lost their first wicket as Rana was dismissed for 4 in 2 balls.

Tarang Gohel made 13 in 8 balls. After the fall of the second wicket, Siddhant Rana, along with Yashraj Joshi, took charge and helped their team post a total of 60/2 in 5 overs. Rana made 22* in 11 balls and Joshi scored 15* in 9 balls.

For JMD Kutch Riders, Devang Karamta took 1/18 in 2 overs, and Dhruvam Patel grabbed 1/10 in 1 over.

Chasing 61 runs, Samarth Vyas and Krishnakant Pathak opened the innings for JMD Kutch Riders. Vyas made 14 in 5 balls and Pathak made 17 in 7 balls. Vishvaraj Jadeja played a knock of 21* in 7 balls to help his team win the match. They chased down the target in 4 overs.

For Anmol Kings Halar, Aditya Jadeja (1/19), Parshwaraj Rana (1/14), and Krains Fuletra (1/12) picked one wicket each.

Earlier, banking on a superb performance by Harvik Desai, Dita Gohilwad Titans registered yet another win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, defeating Aryan Sorath Lions by 6 wickets with 4 balls to spare. Batting first, Aryan Sorath Lions posted a challenging total of 186/5 in 20 overs, thanks to the third wicket partnership of 74 runs between skipper Prerak Mankad and Raxit Mehta. In reply, Harvik Desai scored 87 as Dita Gohilwad Titans reached the target of 187 runs with four balls to spare.

--IANS

