Saurashtra Pro T20 League: Kutch Riders defeat Zalawad Strikers in nail-biting finish

Rajkot, June 8 A brilliant bowling performance by JMD Kutch Riders helped them to defeat Zalawad Strikers by five runs in the second match of Saurashtra Pro T20 League at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Samarth Vyas and Raj Waghela opened the innings for JMD Kutch Riders. They lost some quick wickets and were down to 11/3 in 2.5 overs. Then Vishvaraj Jadeja and Dax Bhindi put on a partnership of 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Bhindi lost his wicket after scoring 35 in 15 balls. Jadeja anchored the innings while he was well supported by Atik Jafai in the middle. Jadeja scored 57 runs in 45 balls and Jafai made 32 in 24 balls. Skipper Dharmendrasinh Jadeja also played a valuable knock as he remained not out on 21* in 10 balls. At the end of the 20th over JMD Kutch Riders posted a total of 168/7.

For Zalawad Strikers, the experienced campaigner Chirag Jani was the pick of the bowlers who took 4/19 in 4 overs. Ankur Pawar took 2-33 in four overs. Prashant Gohel picked 1-18 in two overs.

While chasing a target of 169 on the board, Zalawad Strikers lost their opener Nihar Vaghela (0) at a score of just one. The other opener Ansh Gosai was then joined by Jay Gohil in the middle. The duo added 42 runs for the second wicket before Gosai was dismissed for 20 in 14 balls. Gohil played a brilliant knock of 74 in 44 balls. While Chirag Jani added 28 in 24 balls. Skipper Sheldon Jackson(18*) remained unbeaten along with Dev Dey (10*). But they could only manage to score 163/5 at the end of the 20th over.

For JMD Kutch Riders, Parth Bhut and Devang Karamta took two wickets each and Dhruvam Patel picked one wicket in the innings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor