Savant, Kudale triumph at second Kudale Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling tournament

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Devendra Savant and Kashmira Kudale emerged victorious in the 2nd Maharashtra State Ranking Tenpin Bowling Tournament, which concluded at SMAAASH, Utopia City, and Mumbai.

The event was organised by the Maharashtra State Tenpin Bowling Association (MTBA) with the support of the Tenpin Bowling Federation (India), as per a release from MTBA.

In the men's finals, played in a maximum pinfall over 2 games format, Devendra Savant (166) who trailed Nitin Shah (187) by 21 pins after Game 1.

Showed great composure under pressure to come back strongly in Game 2 with a high score of 213, and Nitin scored 186. Devendra finished with an overall Pinfall of 379 to edge past Nitin Shah (372) by just 7 pins to win the title .

The knockout rounds produced edge-of-the-seat action. In the men's semi-finals, Nitin Shah got past Srujay Parekh 352-341, while Devendra Savant got the better of Sanket Raut 352 -330 to set up a high-voltage final.

The women's final saw Kashmira Kudale defeat Pari Bathija in a closely contested match. Kashmira registered 160 and 144 (total 304) against Pari's 129 and 154 (total 283) to secure the women's crown.

During the qualifying stages, Srujay Parekh stole the spotlight by setting a new Maharashtra State record, scoring a total pinfall of 1240 pins at an average of 206.67, a block of 6 games. He also finished with the highest average after 12 games - 196.67, underlining his consistency.

Special Awards:

Highest Block of 6 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh- 1240 pinfall (New State Record)

Highest Block of 6 Games (Women): Pari Bathija- 895 pinfall

Highest Average after 12 Games (Men): Srujay Parekh- 196.67.

