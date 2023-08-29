SC dismisses plea against Punjab & Haryana HC order staying WFI polls

New Delhi, Aug 29 The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's interim order staying the election proceedings of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal declined to entertain the special leave petition while granting liberty to the petitioner, the Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association, to approach the high court for vacation of the stay order.

On August 11, the Punjab & Haryana High Court halted elections till further orders on a plea filed by Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) challenging the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

A bench of Justice Vinod S. Bhardwaj adjourned the case for August 28 after observing that the parties "have crucial right to cast vote for the elections to the Executing Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India which is scheduled to be held tomorrow i.e. 12.08.2023 ..... is ordered to be stayed till the next date of hearing."

Earlier in July, the top court had lifted the Gauhati High Court’s stay on WFI elections on a plea.

