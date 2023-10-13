SC to examine plea filed by ad-hoc committee against stay granted by Punjab & Haryana HC on WFI polls

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea filed by the ad-hoc committee of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court staying the election proceedings of the wrestling body.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued notice to the Union government and others in the matter and sought their response by November 3.

The elections – which were set to be held on August 12 – were stayed by a bench of Justice Vinod S, Bhardwaj of the High Court just one day before they were supposed to be conducted.

The special leave petition stated that the impugned HC order has caused grave prejudice to the WFI and the wrestling athletes in India because the United World Wrestling (UWW) – the international governing body for wrestling – has provisionally suspended its recognition solely on the ground of failure to complete the elections within the stipulated time period.

The day to day affairs of WFI are looked after by the ad hoc committee after the expiry of the term of its Executive Council.

On August 29, the Supreme Court had refused to interfere with the interim order of the High Court on a plea filed by Andhra Pradesh Amateur Wrestling Association and asked the petitioner to approach the high court for vacation of the stay order. Earlier in July, the top court had lifted the Gauhati High Court’s stay on WFI elections.

