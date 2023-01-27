Schedule of 6 games to be held in Indore released for Khelo Youth Games

The sports department on Wednesday released schedule of all six games to be held in Indore under ‘Khelo India Youth Game 2023’ from Jan 30 to Feb 10.The games ----table tennis, basketball, football, kabaddi, tennis and weightlifting ----would be held at four venues that would witness participation of at least 1,200 athletes up to 18 years of age. All games, except football (men), would be played in both men and women categories while winners would be felicitated in 33 medal ceremonies. A total of 102 medals (gold, silver and bronze) would be distributed which include 53 to male athletes and 49 to female athletes.

Ahead of the main events, district administration and education department on Wednesday organized a gathering of around 5,000 students on campus and administered them oath to ensure activities related to their physical and mental fitness are carried out on daily basis. The officials informed the students about Khelo India anthem, theme dance and other activities as part of promoting and generating awareness about ‘ India Youth Game 2023.