Scotland, Nepal, and Netherlands to play men's T20I tri-series in Glasgow in June

New Delhi, April 24 Scotland, Nepal, and the Netherlands are all set to compete in a men’s T20I tri-series at the Clydesdale Cricket Club in Glasgow from June 15-20, said Cricket Scotland on Thursday.

It also said the six-match men’s T20I tri-series will immediately follow the ICC CWCL2 fixtures, which feature all three sides, from June 2-12 at Forfarshire CC in Dundee. As per the schedule, Scotland will play the first game of the tri-series against the Netherlands on June 15.

The Netherlands will face Nepal on June 16, before the latter take on hosts Scotland on June 17. On June 18, the Netherlands and Nepal will take on each other, before the former take on Scotland on June 19. Scotland and Nepal will then play the final game of the tri-series on June 20, following which the team with the most number of points will be adjudged as the winner.

“Further details around broadcast arrangements for the series will be confirmed in due course. Tickets will go on general sale next month, with dates for priority access to be confirmed,” added Cricket Scotland.

The tri-series will serve as vital preparation for Scotland ahead of them playing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, to be held in the Netherlands from July 5-11. Apart from Scotland and Netherlands, Guernsey, Jersey, and Italy will be in action in the tournament which will see the top two teams qualify for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

From Europe, only England and Ireland have confirmed their direct qualification for the mega event in the shortest format. Scotland had played in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, where they were placed in Group B alongside Australia, England, Namibia, and Oman. Netherlands and Nepal were in Group D of the competition alongside South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor