Scotland’s passion, toughness and togetherness reminds me of Croatia: Luka Modric

Zagreb, Oct 12 A heavily depleted Scotland side will be traveling to Stadion Maksimir to face Croatia on Saturday night. Ahead of the UEFA Nations League encounter, Luka Modric has claimed his opponents remind him of his stellar Croatian side.

"Scotland's results haven't been the best the last few matches, but that doesn't mean anything for the game tomorrow. Historically, we don't have a very good record against Scotland, we only have one win in six games.

"Scotland's main qualities are passion, toughness and togetherness. It reminds me of Croatian teams, because you can tell playing for Scotland is a great honour and it has huge importance for the players," said Modric in the press conference.

The last time these two sides faced off was in the Group Stage of the 2020 European Championship when Croatia defeated the Scots 3-1 to send the latter packing from the tournament. Modric scored the side’s second goal in the game

James Forrest's injury will keep Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke worried since he will miss a match against Croatia. Forrest is the most recent player to be ruled out; Tommy Conway, Angus Gunn, Kieran Tierney, John McGinn, Scott McKenna, and Jack Henry have already been ruled out of the doubleheader. However, the coach claimed his side would be hoping to win the game.

"Of course we can compete, if we didn't think we could compete we would've stayed at home. We're here to compete, we are here to get – hopefully – a win on the board, or at least a point on the board.

The injuries are there for everyone to see so I don't think there's too much point in harping on about the injuries, it's better to focus on the boys who are here," said Clarke.

