Seagraves believes Southgate ‘should resign,’ even if England wins Euro finals

New Delhi, July 12 English football fans and manager Gareth Southgate have had a complicated relationship ever since his appointment in 2016. The head coach has constantly taken England to new heights ever since he joined with the side reaching their consecutive Euro 2024 finals and a semifinal appearance at the 2019 World Cup as well.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS former Liverpool player Mark Seagraves spoke on the exceptional work done by Southgate but stated that he ‘should resign,’ even if England were to win the tournament.

“I think he should step down. He's had enough time to do what he's been doing. He's obviously brought the team on to such a level. But he needs to win, doesn't he? He needs to win this. If he doesn't win it, he's definitely out but even if he does win it he should resign and you know he's talking about where it can go now he's had a lot of good squads underneath him for the last eight to ten years that he's been in charge he's revolutionised English football in terms of internationally and how they are professionally and I think it's time for him to bow out," Seagraves told IANS.

The 53-year-old had previously stated that he would no longer continue as the manager of the English national team if his side failed to win the 2024 Euros but a recent report by ESPN suggests that The England FA wants him to carry on until at least the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A lot of criticism towards Southgate is not based on the results but rather the style of football he has implemented in the side. The team is known to play games on the defensive and has only scored seven goals in six games at the tournament compared to Spain’s 13.

"You've got to have every part of your team ready to be able to do what they're for. All three elements of defense, midfield, and attack, they all have to be on song, and I've listened to both managers saying that 'for us to win, the tournament our teams have to play to the hundred per cent' and that's going to be the case of course on Sunday whoever doesn't turn up doesn't win the game," added the Englishman ahead of the highly awaited final.

