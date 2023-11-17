Seasoned marathon runners gear up for Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023

Ahmedabad, Nov 17 ( IANS) Seasoned marathon runners are gearing up for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2023, one of the city's biggest events, which is scheduled to take place on November 26.

The 83-year-old Munindra Vasavada, who will be the oldest runner at the 7th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, spoke about his preparation for the event.

"I live in Gandhinagar with my son, who is a professor at a university here. So just a few days ago, I took part in a local running event. Everyone was so excited about my completion of the event. Looking forward to being in Ahmedabad on the 26th with my family. Although, I would say, walking and running is part of my routine, part of my life because in my young days, we didn't have easy access to vehicles, walking was the only way of commute," said Munindra Vasavada.

Vasavada further shared how running runs in his blood. The 83-year-old said, "Even though we have easy access to vehicles now, I believe in simple living. I still prefer walking and running marathons has become my hobby. I've been taking part in the marathons for 8-10 years now. My granddaughter takes part with me in the running events. My son is an avid runner. He has taken part in around 15 full marathons both in the USA and India. So, marathon runs in our blood."

Meanwhile, Hemal Shah, who has been taking part in the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon since the first edition in 2017 expressed her excitement for the race. She said, "It's our Ahmedabad's signature event, super excited for it. I've been taking part since the first edition and also didn't miss out during COVID times as I took part virtually. I have been running for the last 20 years and have taken part in more than 15 marathons and trail marathons across India and abroad. But it's always a privilege to take part in your home event."

The 52-year-old, who is the President of the Amdavad Distance Runners group, further added that she is looking forward to running the marathon at the picturesque Riverfront Sports Park. "We have a new route and it's across the Sabarmati riverfront, it will be a great day to run and ready rock the event," she stated.

Ingit Anand, who is a Project Lead at a Real Estate firm, expressed his excitement for the event, explaining that running and endurance sport is his preferred lifestyle. “For me, endurance sports is a lifestyle component. A way to maintain my fitness and health. I’ve been taking part in various triathlon events across the world. I’ve done around two full and more than 25 half marathons so far. Goals like these help me to get better, stronger and faster. I’m excited for this edition of AAM as it is going to offer a new route and a challenge.”

The upcoming edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon will begin at the picturesque Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, and is also going to end over there. One of the most awaited sporting events in Ahmedabad, which also is celebration of a fit lifestyle, will be flagged off by the legendary former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj, and Gujarati actor Malhar Thakar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor