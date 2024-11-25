Selection headache for NZ as Williamson locked in for first Test vs England

Christchurch, Nov 25 New Zealand head coach has confirmed that Kane Williamson will play in the first Test against England at Hagley Oval after coming out of a groin injury that kept him out of India tour, but has admitted that the No.2 ranked Test batter's return will create some selection headache.

It's a selection conundrum for Stead, as the most likely player to make way for Williamson is Will Young, who was the Player of the Series with 244 runs batting in the number three spot in the India series.

"Obvious Kane will come back into the side. He's a superb player as we know and that creates some selection headaches for (skipper) Tom (Latham) and I to get our heads around in the next day or so. Kane is one of the best in the world, so he will be playing somewhere in that line-up. It's just how we manage to shape the rest of the team around that," said Stead.

New Zealand are in contention for a second appearance in the World Test Championship Final with an impressive 3-0 series whitewash over India last month and now have to do similar to England at home over the next three Tests if they want to emulate their success in the inaugural edition of the event.

Latham's side will have to win all three Tests against England to book their place in the World Test Championship decider, and Stead knows too well that task will be difficult and not to take anything for granted in Test cricket.

“What happened over there was magic, the team played superbly well, and probably outplayed India in most facets of the game. We’re excited about what we did there and also looking ahead to what is a huge challenge for us against a quality England side. I’m sure it's going to be a cracker of a Test series. We're going to see some fireworks I would suggest," Stead said.

