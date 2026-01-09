Senior National Boxing: Jadumani Singh, Pawan Bartwal set up final clash with easy semifinal victories

New Delhi, Jan 9 Boxing World Cup Finals silver medallist Jadumani Singh dominated the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal in the semifinals of the men's 50-55kg category to set up a mouth-watering summit clash against Pawan Bartwal in the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, on Friday.

This is the first time that the men's and women's National Championships are being held simultaneously at the same venue, and 600 boxers from across the country are participating in 10 weight categories each for men and women.

In the semifinals, Jadumani registered a dominant 5:0 win over Amit Panghal, while Pawan Bartwal scored an identical win over Victor Singh of Manipur.

Meanwhile, world champion Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) of All India Police defeated Madhya Pradesh's Malika Mor 5:0, while two-time former World Champion Nikhat Zareen (48-51kg) won her semifinal with a 4:1 split decision against UP's Kusum Baghel.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain also advanced to the final of the women's 70-75kg category, beating Imroz Khan of Uttar Pradesh 5:0, while Preeti (51-54kg) outclassed Uttarakhand's Aarti Dhariyal 5:0 to reach the final.

In the men's section, Sachin (55-60kg) defeated Punjab's Bhupinder Singh, while Rajashthan’s Vivek was no match for Hitesh Gulia (65-70kg).

Also, advancing to the finals of their respective categories were Abhinash Jamwal (60-65kg), Sumit (70-75kg), and Narender (90+kg).

Earlier, the country's top boxers, including world champion Minakshi Hooda, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, World Boxing Cup gold medallist Hitesh Gulia, and others, sailed into the semi-finals of the Elite Men and Women National Boxing Championships with easy wins.

Minakshi (women's 45-48kg) of All India Police defeated Kashish Mehta of Punjab 5:0, while Nikhat (48-51kg) blanked Manipur's Lanchenbee Chanu Tongbram by an identical margin.

In the men's 65-70kg quarterfinals, Hitesh defeated Punjab's Tejaswi 5:0 to advance to the semifinals. World Boxing Cup Finals silver medallist Pawan Bartwal (men's 50-55kg), Jadumani Singh (50-55kg), and Sachin (55-60kg) all earned unanimous decisions in their semifinal bouts.

While Pawan defeated Tyson of Arunachal Pradesh, Jadumani defeated Punjab's Nikhil, and Sachin beat Uttar Pradesh's Karan. In the women's 51-54kg quarterfinals, Preeti defeated Harmeet Kaur Virk of Punjab 5:0, while Sakshi got the better of Poonam of RSPB 4:1.

