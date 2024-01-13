Senior Squash Open: Patel, Chavan score hard-fought wins

Mumbai, Jan 13 Vedant Patel of India played with solid grit and determination to prevail over compatriot Vedansh Kushwaha, winning in three hard-fought games at 11-8, 11-8, and 11-9 in an absorbing men’s open match of the Little Masters and Senior Squash Open, at the prestigious Willingdon Sports Club, Worli, here on Saturday.

This 4-star tournament is being conducted in association with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI).

In another match, between Indian players Vaibhav Chavan and Kunal Singh were locked in a grim tussle for supremacy and the scores ran close. But, Chavan who was a bit more disciplined managed to carve out a well-deserved 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, and 11-8 success.

India’s Shaan Dalal scored a convincing straight win against Kuwait’s Saleh Alasker racing to an 11-1, 11-3, and 11-2 win with a degree of comfort.

In an interesting and closely fought men’s over 35 encounter, Rahul Arora staved off a spirited challenge from Amit Chopra snatching victory in three tense games at 11-8, 12-10, and 14-12.

Ravindra Navle also faced quite a stiff challenge from Sandesh Mohite but managed to pull through winning in three games at 12-10, 11-8, and 11-2 to join Arora in the second round.

