Serie A: Bologna's match with Milan postponed due to flooding

Bologna, Oct 25 The Seria A match between Bologna and AC Milan, scheduled on Saturday at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, has been postponed in the wake of the flooding that struck Bologna on October 19, as well as adverse weather forecasts for the coming weekend, Bologna mayor Matteo Lepore said.

As a precaution, the municipality has decided to suspend educational and teaching activities in all nursery schools and schools of all levels in Bologna October 25.

"The Mayor signed an ordinance this afternoon ordering the suspension of the football match scheduled for Saturday, 26 October, at 6:00 pm at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium," the Municipality of Bologna statement read.

It also said that the Bologna-Milan match would bring about 35,000 people to the Dall'Ara stadium via Andrea Costa near the most critical area of ​​the city, causing problems due to the presence of fans and the closure of traffic in the entire surrounding area from early afternoon until night.

Bologna are 12th in the league with nine points from eight matches while Milan are fourth with 14 points in eight games, including four wins, two draws and as many as losses.

