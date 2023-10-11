Services sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar smashes men’s 100m national record

New Delhi, Oct 11 Manikanta Hoblidhar from Services conquered the National Record (NR) during the Men’s 100m event at the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Hoblidhar, who represents the state of Karnataka, finished first in the heat ahead of the Railways’ Elakkiyadasan who ran a 10.49.

Earlier, Amiya Mallick held the previous national record with a time of 10.26 during the National Federation Cup at New Delhi in 2016.

More to follow.

