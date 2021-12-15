Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday officially received his knighthood at Windsor Castle.

He was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor.

The 36-year-old was awarded his knighthood and the resulting title in the 2021 New Year Honours list after matching Michael Schumacher with his seventh Formula 1 World Championship.

Mercedes' driver missed out on a record eighth title this season after Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his maiden Drivers' Championship title in a dramatic last-lap finish in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The Silver Arrows did however take a record eighth consecutive constructors' championship with Hamilton finishing second and Valtteri Bottas sixth to winner Verstappen at Yas Marina.

Hamilton appeared at Windsor Castle alongside his mother Carmen, who watched her son become the fourth Formula 1 driver in history to be knighted, following on from Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss, and Jack Brabham.

Hamilton is also set to attend the end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris on Thursday alongside the newly-crowned champion.

