SG Pipers appoints Tim Oudenaller, Sofie Gierts as head coaches of men's and women's teams

New Delhi [India], September 13 : SG Pipers announced the appointment of the coaching staff for their Men's and Women's teams. Tim Oudenaller has been appointed as Head Coach of the men's team, while Sofie Gierts will serve as Head Coach of the women's team, as per a release from SG Pipers.

These strategic appointments reflect the franchise's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the sustained development of Hockey talent. With the appointment of highly experienced international coaches, the SG Pipers are laying the groundwork for a strong campaign. The coaches will play a central role in strengthening the squad, building leadership, and preparing both teams for the season ahead.

Reflecting on the new appointments, Padma Bhushan Sreejesh PR, Director of Hockey at SG Pipers, stated, "Appointing Tim and Sofie is the best decision for our team. Both have led top European clubs successfully and bring valuable international experience. They know how to unite players from different cultures and languages, and how to get the best performances out of them. With their strong understanding of both club and international Hockey, they are well placed to create the right atmosphere for both our teams to be successful."

Known for his result-driven approach and ability to build cohesive squads, Tim Oudenaller is currently Head Coach of Kampong in the Dutch Hoofdklasse. Regarded as one of Europe's brightest coaching minds, the Dutch coach has led his teams to sustained success over the years

Looking ahead to his new role, Tim said, "I grew up in a period when India was a very strong Hockey nation. As a young and ambitious coach, I was immediately open to the opportunity to coach in one of the most impressive leagues in the world. The SG Pipers are as ambitious as I am, and we have put together a strong and balanced team that I believe can challenge for the title."

A trailblazer in world Hockey, Sofie Gierts, is known for her hands-on style and exceptional communication skills. She holds the rare distinction of being Head Coach of a Men's team in Belgium's top division with Royal Uccle and has also guided Royal Antwerp to a national women's championship. Over the course of her playing career, Sofie earned 140 caps for the Red Panthers.

Expressing her delight, Sofie said, "I am truly honoured to join the SG Pipers. This league is more than competition; it is a celebration of the game, of talent, and of the energy that Hockey brings to people around the world. To be part of this journey with the Pipers is both a privilege and a big responsibility. What excites me most is the opportunity to empower women to shine on one of the sport's biggest stages. Hockey has the power to inspire, to break boundaries, and to strengthen cultures. By joining a team that already has strong and solid elements, I see a foundation on which we can build something truly remarkable. Together, we will enrich the Hockey culture far beyond the pitch. My commitment is clear: Empower the team, the league, and the wider Hockey family."

Tim and Sofie will work closely with the SG Pipers squads, which last season featured a dynamic mix of established stars, including Shamsher Singh, Jacob Whetton, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sangita Kumari, Deepika Sehrawat, and Navneet Kaur. This season, these players, along with emerging talent, will train and develop under the guidance of the new coaches and the mentorship of Indian Hockey stalwart Sreejesh PR, who also serves as the Director of Hockey for SG Pipers.

SG Pipers Men's Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Tim Oudenaller

Assistant Coach: Shivendra Singh

Analytical Coach: Ivar Nils Knotschke

SG Pipers Women's Coaching Staff:

Head Coach: Sofie Giersts

Assistant Coach: Helen Mary

Analytical Coach: Michel Kinnen.

