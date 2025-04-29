Shadman Islam's ton keeps Bangladesh ahead on day 2

Chattogram, April 29 Shadman Islam's second Test century laid a solid foundation for Bangladesh, giving them a 64-run lead over Zimbabwe with three wickets remaining at the close of play on day two of the Chattogram Test.

Meanwhile, a late flurry of wickets kept Zimbabwe's hopes alive. At stumps, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam were at the crease with 16 and 5, respectively.

Debutant Zimbabwe leg spinner Vincent Masekesa impressed with a three-wicket haul, while Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, and Brian Bennett claimed one wicket each.

Bangladesh’s openers, Anamul Haque and Shadman, built a lively partnership after Zimbabwe had been bowled out for 227, with No. 11 Muzarabani departing after facing just one ball in the morning session. Shadman started aggressively, hitting several boundaries, including a couple of elegant straight drives, and was fluent through the covers.

Anamul, playing his first Test in over two years, appeared more cautious, concentrating on adjusting to the pitch. He struck four boundaries in the first session, and together they put on 118 runs for the first wicket before lunch.

Muzarabani broke the partnership soon after lunch, trapping Anamul lbw with a full delivery that held its line. Anamul made 39 off 80 balls.

Shadman and Mominul Haque then added 76 runs for the second wicket. Mominul played aggressively, hitting a straight six among his three boundaries, before falling for 33 off 64 balls to a catch at deep midwicket by Ben Curran.

Zimbabwe struck again immediately when Brian Bennett dismissed Shadman lbw for 120 off 181 balls. Shadman had looked in complete control throughout, including a flurry of seven boundaries and a six. This six was only the second of Shadman's Test career.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto each struck a six off Bennett, one before and one after the tea break. Mushfiqur then followed up with two more fours off Bennett and another couple of boundaries against Masakadza. However, Shanto fell shortly after, caught by Nick Welch at short midwicket off Masekesa’s bowling, giving the debutant his first Test wicket.

Masekesa quickly struck again, dismissing Jaker Ali for 5 in the 75th over, caught and bowled. Mushfiqur was then run out after a misjudged single, with Wessly Madhevere hitting the stumps after a throw from mid-on. Nayeem Hasan was Masekesa's third victim, edging to Sean Williams at second slip after scoring jus three runs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 291/7 (Shadman Islam 120, Mushfiqur Rahim 40; Vincent Masekesa 3-44) lead Zimbabwe 227/10 (Sean Williams 67, Nick Welch 54, Taijul Islam 6-60) by 64 runs at Stumps on Day 2.

