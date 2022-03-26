Shashwat Rao wins Snow Marathon in Lahaul, Dolma Tenzin first among women

Lahaul, HP, March 26 Shashwat Rao of Karnataka won the Snow Marathon with a timing of 4:41:07, here on Saturday. Meanwhile, in the women's category, local girl Dolma Tenzin was the fastest and she completed her race in five hours and five minutes, thirty seconds.

Snow Marathon Lahaul, conceptualised by Event Founder Guarav Schimar and organised by Reach India and supported by the District Administration of Lahaul and Spiti district (Himachal Pradesh) saw the participation of over 100 sportsmen and women.

"This was the first time that a snow marathon was organised in the country. Till now, snow marathons were conducted in countries of the cold icy regions such as the polar circles, Antarctica, Russia and northern Europe. With Snow Marathon Lahaul, India not only stepped into the elite club of countries where Snow Marathons are organised but by organising it at an elevation of above 10,000 feet, it now holds the distinction of organising a snow marathon at the highest altitude," said Gaurav.

In the 21 kilometres - Half Marathon category, Rohan stood first in the men's section with two hours 53 minutes while amongst the women, the title went to Diksha, who clocked two hours 59 minutes.

The ten-kilometre run was won by Daulat Ram who took one hour and four minutes while Hemlata placed first in her category who covered the distance in one hour and twenty minutes. Navneet emerged as winner in the five-kilometer category while Shrishti grabbed the title in women's category.

In view of creating enthusiasm among locals for running, a one-kilometer race was also organised wherein a massive participation from children and women was seen. The brand ambassador of the marathon - Kieren D'Souza also graced the occasion and ran 10 kms along with the participants.

District Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar awarded the winners and expressed his gratitude to Colonel Arun Natarajan and Goldrop Adventures for this successful event.

"In the very first edition of Snow Marathon Lahaul, it was successful with over one hundred participants. He affirmed that this tradition of snow marathons should continue in the coming years as well and assured all help from the district administration for further scaling up in the years to follow," he said.

