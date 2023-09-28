She made our country proud: Neha Thakur's family members on her Asian Games silver medal

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 28 : Following Neha Thakur's silver medal in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA4 event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, the 17-year-old's family members said that the young girl made the whole nation proud.

Neha's mother Reena Thakur said that the family felt good when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Neha for her achievements in the sailing event at the 19th Asian Games.

“Felt good when I saw PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah congratulate her for her Asian Games medal. Will welcome her with whole heart when she will return back,” Reena Thakur told ANI.

The 17-year-old's sister Kiran Thakur said that she is feeling proud of Neha for securing the silver medal in the multi-sport event.

‘I am feeling proud of my sister,” Neha's sister said.

Neha's father Mukesh Kumar Thakur added that the young girl has made the nation proud.

“She made our country and state proud,” he said.

Thakur scored a net total of 27 points after 11 races, with which she bagged the silver medal in the Girl’s Dinghy – ILCA4 event.

Noppassorn Khunboonjan of Thailand won the gold medal with 16 points, While Lkeira Marie Carlyle of Singapore sealed third place with 28 points.

In the qualifying round of the event, the 17-year-old finished third in race nine and improved her spot to reach the second race 10 with an overall timing of 24:48.

Currently, India is in seventh position in the medal tally with a total of 23 medals. In Hangzhou, India won five gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor