She will deliver a strong performance at Paris Olympics, says Indian boxer Lovlina's father

Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 31 : Ahead of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's opening match against Sunniva Hofstad in the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics, locals of her native village in Assam's Golaghat performed prayers and rituals at a temple on Wednesday, wishing for her success.

Lovlina's father, Tiken Borgohain, expressed confidence in his daughter, saying that she will deliver a strong performance in the match.

"It is Lovlina's first bout in Paris 2024 against Norway. There is hope that she will deliver a strong performance and achieve good results. The expectation is that the training she has undertaken for the Paris Olympics, especially after her experience in Tokyo, will serve her well in the ring and lead to excellent outcomes," he added.

Her father also thanked the Assam government for supporting her for the Paris Olympics. Along with other athletes, Lovlina has been training in Patiala. She also travelled to Italy and Germany for additional training before heading to Paris. Her coach, the federation, and the team manager have all played significant roles in ensuring she received top-notch training, said her father.

"We have not spoken today, yesterday we had a conversation; today she might be very busy, as she had to check her weight," added her father.

