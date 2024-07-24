She's in really good place: US gymnast technical lead not concerned about Biles' preparation for Paris

Paris, July 24 US Olympic gymnastics technical lead Chellsie Memmel is not concerned about the most decorated gymnast Simone Biles' preparation for the Paris Olympics and believes she has been "doing great" ahead of the Games.

Biles endured a tough time at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as she withdrew from a number of events due to mental health struggles. The 27-year-old took a two-year break from the sport after Tokyo Games.

Now, after a hiatus, she returned to action and is ready for her redemption at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Simone has been doing great. She's been solid in training since Katy, Texas and seems to be in a really great place. she's a great leader for this team, and together they are really looking forward to the competition. It is kind of their redemption tour," Memmel was quoted by Eurosport.

Memmel made it clear they are trying not to put too much pressure on Biles at this forthcoming competition.

"We don't say to her that she is keeping us all together, and we're relying on you and you alone. I've had the conversation with (head coach) Cecile (Landi) already about team finals and what the expectation for Simone is," said Memmel.

"If she doesn't feel like it's going to be in her best interest to do all four events that day, is that an option for her? Absolutely. If that's what she needs to continue to be at her best for her team and for herself, that's what we're going to do because there are still four members on our team.

"I want them to get through this and be happy, healthy, and proud of what they accomplish no matter what the outcome is. I want them to be proud and to look back and say I'm so glad I had this experience," she added.

Biles and the U.S. women's first competition in Paris is set for 28 July 28.

