Shooter Swapnil Kusale dedicates his Olympic bronze medal to India

Chateauroux [France], August 1 : After making history and securing a bronze in the men's 50m 3P event at the Paris Olympics, India shooter Swapnil Kusale dedicated his medal to the nation.

India's largest shooting contingent of 21, fielded in the Summer Games, continued to deliver in Paris. Shooters Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh and Kuslae delivered the third medal for the country, the best tally for India in shooting in the history of the Olympics.

Kusale secured the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event with an aggregate of 451.4 points. After scripting the historic win, he dedicated his success to the entire country, his family and staff.

First of all, I would like to congratulate Manu and Sarabjot because they have started the medal in shooting, this time for India. Winning the Olympic medal is the dream of every athlete. I have worked hard for so many years and achieved a level here. Even after this, I will work hard, and I will make the country proud in the next Olympics. (I want to dedicate this win) To India, my family and my supporting staff, everyone. Like everyone, yeah," Kusale told ANI.

In the beginning stages of the final, Kusale spent the majority of the time in the sixth spot. He consistently shot 10s and gradually made his way to a medal spot.

Kusale revealed that he didn't look at the scoreboard and just focused on keeping himself calm throughout the event.

"I didn't look at the scoreboard. I just focused on my procedure and follow through. I focused on my breathing. I wanted to keep my body calm. That's what brought me to this level. This time, the shooters did a great job," he added.

He went on to thank the National Rifle Association of India, the Sports Authority of India and everyone associated with the athletes for the support that they showed throughout his journey to the podium finish.

"Actually, this time we have started, so we won't stop. Like shooters, Indian shooting and everyone has supported a lot for shooting. Even the Federation or SAI, their families, athletes, support staff, and everyone has supported the shooting team and the athletes. So it's their hard work also and not only athletes' hard work. So a lot of people also work hard for that. So we thank you to all, India and everyone," he said.

Emotions were visible on Kusale's face after he overcame the odds and made history at the Paris Olympics.

While describing the moment when he stood at the podium and saw the Indian flag rise high in the air, "Obviously, I feel proud. Tears are also there when the Indian flag. We compete in a different country, and when our national anthem is played, whatever the rank is, but when the flag goes up, there is a strange feeling inside, as if we have raised the name of India."

Kusale described the journey that saw him rise from nationals and taste success in one of the biggest sporting events.

"In my childhood, my father had put me in sports and Krida Prabodhini, which was a scheme of the Maharashtra government, so through, that I came into shooting. The Maharashtra government supported me, and after that, I did shooting for six years in national and international competitions. After that, my interest in shooting increased because I love shooting, and because of that, I just enjoy shooting whenever I go on the range," he noted.

Kusale's medal-winning effort ensured it was India's best performance in shooting. Before this India's best performance in the sport came at the 2012 London Olympics, with Vijay Kumar getting a silver in the men's 25 m rapid-fire pistol event and Gagan Narang getting a bronze in the men's 10 m air rifle event.

India's first-ever shooting medal was earned by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in the men's double trap shooting when he secured a silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics. It was followed by Abhinav Bindra's historic gold medal in men's 10 m air rifle at the Beijing Olympics, which was also the country's first-ever individual gold medal in any sport.

India will have an opportunity to extend its medal tally to four, with Manu Bhaker set to compete in the 25m pistol event on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor