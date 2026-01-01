Shooting reflects India's strength in focus and discipline: BJP MP Naveen Jindal

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 3 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Naveen Jindal described shooting as one of India's fastest-growing sports, saying it aligns naturally with the country's cultural strengths of focus, meditation, and concentration in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

"Not everyone can run 100 metres in under 10 secondsit depends on genetics. But shooting is about focus. We are the land of Arjun and meditation, and that is why India has performed exceptionally well in shooting," Jindal said.

Recalling his own journey, Jindal said that around the year 2000, despite his passion for shooting, restrictive laws made it difficult for athletes to access equipment. At the time, only the top 10 shooters were allowed to import firearms and ammunition.

"I had time and resources, but there was no gun, no training infrastructure," he said.

Jindal said he took up the issue with then Sports Minister Uma Bharti, following which the policy was relaxed to allow the top 25 shooters to import firearms. Air guns and air pistols were also liberalised, allowing athletes to bring them as personal luggage.

"These reforms directly contributed to India winning more medals in international shooting events," he said, adding that further liberalisation later allowed shooters meeting minimum scores to import equipment.

Speaking on sports infrastructure and global events, Jindal expressed confidence in India's ability to host world-class sporting events.

"Whether it is the Olympics or Commonwealth Games, India will build world-class infrastructure. The best experts and architects will design it, and most of the work will be done by Indian companies and local talent," he said.

He added that such large-scale development creates opportunities for private enterprises and encourages healthy competition.

"In today's India, there is transparency and an open field. Those who are efficient, capable, and fast will get more opportunities," Jindal said.

Emphasising balance in life, he said, "Some people focus only on work, and they naturally do more. But I believe life is about doing many thingswork, politics, sports, travel. This is one life, and I want to live it fully."

