"Should have been a little bit more calmer": Chirag Shetty on losing semi-final clash of India Open 2025

India's challenge at the India Open 2025 came to an end with the men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down against world no. 2 Nur Izzuddin and Goh Sze Fei of Malaysia in the semifinals of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall here on Saturday, according to a release from Badminton Association of India (BAI).

"We should have closed down the first game but the whole credit to them they were quite good in the service situation which we did not expect. We should have been a little bit more calmer," Chirag Shetty told the media after the semi-final clash.

Chirag Shetty's doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also shared his thoughts when he praised his opponent's game.

"We started pretty well and today the shuttle was very fast. They controlled in a better way. They were quite good. It was their day and we had a chance in the second game as well but we chose the wrong strokes," Satwiksairaj Rankireddy said.

The Indian combination, making a comeback of sorts on the BWF circuit following an injury to Satwik, made a strong start against the Malaysian but struggled to counter the game plan of their opponent at the back end of both games and lost 21-18, 21-14 in 37 minutes.

The third seeds will now face Malaysia Open champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of Korea, who defeated fifth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia 22-20, 21-19.

On Sunday, Olympic champion An Se Young of South Korea will take on Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles final while the French combination of Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue will aim to clinch their first Super 750 crown against second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China.

