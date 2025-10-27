Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney hospital after left rib cage injury, to be assessed by specialists

New Delhi, Oct 27 India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a Sydney hospital after suffering a left rib cage injury in Saturday’s match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sources aware of the development have told IANS that Iyer, who has been in ICU after being taken quickly to the hospital on Saturday by the BCCI medical team, is expected to be further assessed by specialists on Monday, who would promptly decide on his path to recovery.

It is also understood that Iyer’s major vitals like blood pressure were fluctuating dangerously, which meant the Indian team medical staff took him to the hospital right away.

“At the hospital, scans revealed internal bleeding due to the fall’s impact and on discovering that, Iyer was immediately admitted to prevent the risk of infection spreading to other vital organs.

“Based on what the specialists say after assessing him, he could spend more days in ICU or be under their close observation for maybe a week. His family is also kept in the loop and if needed, they could go to Sydney to be by his side,” said sources.

The incident occurred in the 33rd over of Australia’s innings when Alex Carey miscued a short ball from seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana. Stationed at backward point, Iyer sprinted back with the ball swirling overhead and launched himself full length to complete a tumbling catch near deep third man.

The effort gave India a crucial wicket, but Iyer remained on the ground clutching his left side in visible discomfort. After that, with support from team-mates and physio Kamlesh Jain, Iyer walked off the field and didn’t come back for the remainder of the innings, as Australia were bowled out for 236 in 46.4 overs.

In reply, India chased down the target easily, thanks to an unbeaten 168-run stand between Rohit Sharma (121 not out) and Virat Kohli (74 not out). Iyer, 31, is not a part of India's T20I squad for the subsequent series against Australia, starting on Wednesday.

