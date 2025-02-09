Shubham Narain triumphs on third playoff hole to win PGTI Qualifying School 2025

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], February 9 : Delhi's Shubham Narain put behind the disappointments of the past few seasons by registering victory on the third playoff hole against Panchkula-based amateur Anant Singh Ahlawat at the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shubham emerged as Q School champion on Saturday morning with a par on the 13th hole (third playoff hole). Shubham's opponent Anant missed out on a par on the third extra hole.

Shubham Narain (71-64-67-66) and Anant Singh Ahlawat (67-64-67-70), both sons of Army officers, went into a playoff on Friday after they were tied at the top at totals of 16-under 268 at the end of the regulation 72 holes. Both players then made pars on the first two playoff holes. As further play was not possible due to the fading light on Friday evening, the resumption of play was scheduled for Saturday at 7 am.

Shubham, who turned pro in 2017 while he was still a teenager, came out on Saturday and made a two-on and two-putt for par on the par-4 13th hole which was used as the third playoff hole. He tapped in for his winning par putt from one and a half foot. The 28-year-old Anant, a former All India Amateur champion, on the other hand, missed his par putt from eight feet bringing his challenge to an end.

Shubham, who bagged the winner's cheque worth Rs 75,000, said, "First sealing my full card and now winning a tournament after eight years and that too my first one as a professional is very special. I also ended up with my lowest four-day total at an event. This may be just the Q School but a win is a win and that gives me a lot of self-belief going ahead.

"My putting kept the momentum going for me through the week. I was delighted with the way I held my game and my thoughts together despite the added pressure of coming out and playing an extra day. In such a situation you generally don't know what to expect. It was quite unusual because there was hardly anyone on the course when I landed in the morning. The driving range was deserted. It kind of felt like I was heading for practice and that helped me relax and ease into the situation.

"The learnings from the past few seasons have helped me change my approach towards the game. Earlier, I felt I was too hard on myself. But I'm more patient now, I don't keep my expectations too high and give myself more room for error. Hopefully, I can carry forward this form into the season."

The cut in the final round had gone at three-under 281 which meant that the top 33 players earned their full cards for the 2025 PGTI season.

