Sid Vicious Passes Away: WWE Legend Dies at 63 Due to Cancer

Sidney “Sid” Raymond Eudy, popularly known as Sid Vicious, passed away at the age of 63 after battling with cancer. The death of the WWE star was confirmed by his family in a statement issued Monday. Eudy is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sabrina Paige, and their sons Gunnar and Frank.

Son, Gunnar Eudy announced his father's death on a social media post. “I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years.” Calling him “a man of strength, kindness, and love,” Gunnar added that Sid's “presence will be greatly missed,” Eudy via a Facebook post.

“We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support,” the statement concluded. Eudy was the world champion in WWF (now WWE) and WCW twice and was also a two-time USWA heavyweight champion.

In honour of Eudy's wrestling career spanning decades, WWE said it was “saddened” by his tragic demise. “WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans,” the production company said in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.