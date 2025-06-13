Sift Kaur Samra wins women's 3P bronze, her 2nd in two years in Munich

Munich [Germany], June 13 : World record holder Sift Kaur Samra, won bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P), on competition day three of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup (Rifle/Pistol) in Munich, giving India their second medal of the competition.

The former world number one shot 453.1 in the final at the Olympic Shooting range, to finish behind Switzerland's Emely Jaeggi, who won silver with 464.8. Norwegian ace Jeanette Hegg Duestad won gold with 466.9. India now has two bronzes from the competition.

Sift's second 3P bronze in Munich in as many years came on the back of a gold in the year's first Buenos Aires World Cup in April. In Munich on Thursday, she shot a characteristically strong and consistent qualification round with scores of 197, 199 and 196 each in Kneeling, Prone and the last Standing position respectively, to finish second in a top field.

Agathe Girard of France pipped her to the top spot on the same score of 592, but with more shots in the inner 10 ring. While the Olympic champion Chiara Leonne of Switzerland missed out, so did India's Ashi Chouksey, a brilliant 589, giving her a ninth-place finish.

Known to be a strong standing shooter in 3P, Sift ended the second Prone series of 15 shots in fourth position, behind Paris silver medalist Sagen Maddalena. Duestad and Emely were in a battle of their own for gold and silver quite early in the 45-shot final.

Sagen then faltered in the first series of Standing shots and Sift gleefully accepted the window of opportunity to climb up to third, a position which she clinically maintained with a series of slim and mid to high 10s, right till the end of the penultimate 44th shot.

On Friday, day four, the women's 10m Air Pistol final is also on schedule, as is the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol.

Other Indian scores of the day

Women's 3P- Shriyanka Sadangi 582 (43rd)

Men's 10m Air Rifle- Kiran Ankush Jadhav 631.7 (10th), 629.1(39th), Sandeep Singh 628.3 (45th)

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (Day 1-ongoing)- Anish 295, Vijavveer Sidhu 284.

