Silesia Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes sixth in 3000m steeplechase, qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics

Chorzow [Poland], July 16 : Avinash Sable clocked 8:11.63 to finish sixth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Silesia Diamond League 2023 athletics meet in Poland’s Chorzow on Sunday.

Avinash Sable qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics with the time, even though it fell short of his personal best and country record of 8:11.20. 8:15.00 is the required time to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase competition.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, the reigning Olympic, world and Diamond League champion, won the event with a timing of 8:03.16.

Only the legs of the Diamond League in Monaco and Shenzhen remain for Sable, who owns the National Record in both the 3000 and 5000-metre steeplechase, to surpass his present position of eleventh in the world.

