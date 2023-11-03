Silverback Reus ahead of his 400th game in Dortmund shirt when meeting rival Bayern

Berlin, Nov 3 As the German Classico against Bayern Munich approaches this Saturday, Marco Reus of Dortmund is experiencing a remarkable resurgence.

Relinquishing his captaincy at the end of the previous season, the 34-year-old scored his 165th goal in the Black and Yellows' jersey during the German Cup match against Hoffenheim, preparing for his 400th appearance for BVB against the Bavarians.

Following a turbulent last season, the striker has recovered his form, securing a spot in the starting 11 eight times in recent matches.

Embarking on his 12th season with Borussia Dortmund, Reus has moved past last year's dip in form, which was complicated by injuries and inconsistent performances, reports Xinhua.

Approaching the twilight of his career, the German international is now solely focused on his on-field performance, avoiding the additional burdens of on and off-field issues.

A renewal of his contract last spring, extending through the 2023-2024 season, seems to have sparked his ambition to extend his tenure with the club.

His recent form has led to discussions of a possible extension for another year. The forward quipped that this might afford him time to devise a solid plan for his life after football.

"The idea of not being active is unthinkable," Reus remarked, his expression showing a touch of humor. "A couple of days without the rush of adrenaline and the intense emotions would be challenging for me - and likely for my wife as well," he said, chuckling.

With his decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, Reus lived up to his moniker "Mr. 1-0", bestowed by the club's fans. Notably, a significant portion of his goals have been key in giving his team the early advantage in matches.

The forward's impressive tally of 12 goals and ten assists in clashes with Bayern is a beacon of hope for Dortmund, particularly after a decade in which home wins against the powerhouse were rare.

In the 2018-2019 season, BVB's fans witnessed a 3-2 triumph, an anomaly in a series marked by defeats and a solitary draw.

This time, Dortmund's prospects of changing their fortunes seem within reach as Bayern faces its own struggles, including a shock exit from the German Cup at the hands of the third-division team Saarbrucken.

Dortmund's coach Edin Terzic has commended Reus's commitment and work ethic. "Marco is meeting our expectations perfectly. Staying free of injuries is our collective hope for him in the months ahead," Terzic remarked.

