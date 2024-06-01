Singapore Open: India's Treesa-Gopichand suffers defeat against Shida-Matsuyama in semi-final

Kallang [Singapore], June 1 : The Indian women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on Saturday suffered a defeat in the semi-final of the Singapore Open against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan.

Jolly and Gopichand conceded 21-23, and 11-21 loss in the match lasted for 47 minutes.

In their previous round on Friday, Jolly and Gopichand beat their opponents South Korea's SY Kim and HY Kong 21-16, 19-21, and 22-24 in the women's doubles quarter-final match and confirmed their place in the semi-final. The game lasted for one hour and 19 minutes.

The Indian pair had a sloppy start as they lost the first set by 21-18. However, Jolly and Gopichand made a fantastic comeback in the game without losing their nerves against the Olympic bronze medallists. Jolly-Gopichand won the second and third sets by 19-21 and 22-24.

Meanwhile, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu suffered a second-round defeat in the Singapore Open 2024 on Thursday.

Sindhu suffered a loss against Carolina Marin 21-13, 11-21, 20-22 after a three-game nail-biter of one hour and eight minutes.

This was Sindhu's sixth straight defeat to Marin. The Indian badminton player's most recent victory came over her Spanish opponent in the Malaysia Open 2018 quarterfinals. When the two shuttlers squared off in the Rio 2016 Olympic final, Marin emerged victorious.

Sindhu, who is now ranked 12th in the world badminton rankings, started well on Thursday. She handily won the opening game by establishing her authority early on. But the world No. 3 Marin found her concentration again and forced a decider.

Even though Sindhu had the advantage of 18-15 at one point in the third game, Marin was able to rally herself back into the nail-biter to wrap up the win. As a result, Marin currently has a 12-6 head-to-head record advantage over Sindhu.

In the second round of the Singapore Open, HS Prannoy, the top men's singles player in India, was also ousted. Tenth-ranked Prannoy fell to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who is rated eleventh in the world, 21-13, 14-21, 21-15 in 78 minutes.

