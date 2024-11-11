Skillhub launches SOG Grandmasters Series to discover one lakh gaming talents nationwide

New Delhi, Nov 11 To champion the cause of skill-based mind sports and to bring competitive structure to the online gaming industry in India, the Skillhub Online Games (SOG) Federation on Monday launched the first edition of the SOG Grandmasters Series, a Championship that aims to spotlight the exceptional cognitive talents of players nationwide, featuring a diverse range of traditional skill-based mind sports depicting the socio-cultural landscape of India, for centuries.

“The SOG Grandmasters series marks a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate skill-based mind sports in India. By providing a premier platform for talented players, we aim to foster a culture of excellence, competitiveness, and integrity in the gaming community. Our strategic partnership with the International Mind Sports Association ensures that we also adhere to global standards, paving the way for sustainable growth and recognition of skill games as legitimate mind sports in India. We are committed to shaping a vibrant ecosystem that empowers players and enriches the gaming landscape in India,” said Shankar Agarwal, President, Skillhub Online Games Federation.

The Federation aims to set the field in skill-based mind sports, unearth exceptional talent, and nurture players who can represent India on global stages across multiple skill-based mind sports. As such, this initiative underlines its commitment to fairness, collaboration, and the steady long-term growth of skilled based mind sports in India.

“We see the inaugural SOG Grandmasters series as a pivotal step in harnessing India’s talent in skill-based gaming, building a strong platform for the future. With India’s deep talent in chess, rummy, and beyond, we are excited to see how this initiative will elevate players and position the country as a global leader in this space,” said Geoffrey Borg, CEO, the International Mind Sports Association, which also has global sports organisations like FIDE (Chess), International Esports Federation (IESF), Bridge, and Federation of Card Games as some of their key members.

For its inaugural event, the SOG Federation will host three skill-based mind sports which require strategic, cognitive, and decision-making aptitudes to excel: the Indian Chess Masters (ICM), Indian Chess Masters for Blind (ICMB) and Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG). After online qualifiers, "phygital" zonals–blending physical with digital–will begin, starting with the South Zone on December 18-19 in Bengaluru, followed by other regions.

To conclude the inaugural SOG Grandmasters, two zonal finalists from chess, two from blind chess and six from rummy will compete in the Nationals in early March 2025 in Delhi for their respective titles and a consolidated prize pool of more than INR 2 crore.

With this initiative, SOG Federation is setting a foundation for the long-term development of skill-based mind sports in India. Through its structured tournaments, the Federation will identify, support, and provide training opportunities to the champions, enabling them to represent India internationally. Furthermore, It will enable players to compete for pride and be crowned as the Master (Chess, Blind Chess) and Grandmaster (Rummy) of India.

