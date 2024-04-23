SL captain Athapaththu returns to top of women's ODI batting rankings

New Delhi, April 23 Following a knock of 195 not out in the third ODI against South Africa in Potchefstroom, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu returned to the top in the latest ICC Women's ODI batting rankings, released on Tuesday.

Athapaththu's ninth ODI century, which is the highest score in a successful chase in Women’s ODIs, helped her overtake England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt to the top spot.

The left-hander had earlier been number one from July 3 to 12, 2023 before Beth Mooney and then Sciver-Brunt overtook her, ICC reports.

The Sri Lankan also jumped two spots in the all-rounder rankings to enter the top 10 at ninth position.

Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa moved up two places to third position after scoring an unbeaten 184 that helped her side post a huge total of 301 for five in the third ODI.

West Indies captain Hayley Mathews, following her knocks of 140 not out and 44 in Pakistan, jumped seven places to be placed joint-eleventh in the batting rankings. She also jumped three places in the ODI all-rounder rankings to go second behind South Africa's Marizanne Kapp.

Former captains Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies (up two places to 18th) and Bismah Maroof of Pakistan (up one place to 27th) are other notable gainers in the batting rankings.

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal has progressed from 23rd to 17th position after grabbing three wickets in the first two matches against the West Indies. Kavisha Dilhari of Sri Lanka (up seven places to 48th) and Umm-e-Hani of Pakistan (up nine places to 60th) are others to move up the bowling rankings.

