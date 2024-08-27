Smriti Mandhana joins Adelaide Strikers for WBBL 10

Adelaide, Aug 27 Smriti Mandhana, one of the leading stars in women’s cricket, has joined the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 10, becoming the first Indian to sign a league's pre-draft overseas contract.

Strikers will be the fourth team Mandhana will represent in the 10-year history of the competition. The left-hand batter has appeared in three previous WBBL seasons for the Brisbane Heat (WBBL 2), Hobart Hurricanes (WBBL 4) and Sydney Thunder (WBBL 7).

It was against the Melbourne Renegades in WBBL 7 that Mandhana hit an impressive 114 not out off just 64 balls. Her strong strike rate of 130 is expected to enhance the Strikers competitive edge and bolster their batting squad.

A highly decorated player in all formats, Mandhana holds two coveted ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year awards, only the second player to achieve this alongside Australia’s Ellyse Perry.

This year, alongside coach Luke Williams, Mandhana captained Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 title. In addition to the WPL, Mandhana and Strikers coach Williams have worked together at Southern Brave for The Hundred.

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I’m excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers. I’m thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I’m looking forward to building on that," Mandhana said.

Williams expressed enthusiasm about Mandhana’s pre-draft signing and their continued collaboration.

“Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers. Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us. I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season.”

Additionally, the Strikers have also agreed to a pick trade with the Melbourne Renegades ahead of Sunday’s WBBL|10 Draft. The Strikers have traded Picks 19 and 30 to the Renegades, receiving Picks 22 and 27 in return.

A total of 19 Indian women cricketers have nominated themselves for the WBBL draft, which is set to take place on Sunday.

Mandhana has already joined the Adelaide Strikers. Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemima Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma are among the prominent names from India nominated for the draft.

The Adelaide Strikers will host the Brisbane Heat at Adelaide Oval for the first match of the WBBL 10 season on October 27.

List of Indian players nominated for the WBBL draft:

Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemima Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Hemalatha Dayalan, Sajana Sajeevan, Mannat Kashyap, Meghana Sabbineni, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Meghna Singh.

