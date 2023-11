Sneha, Neha locked in battle for Order of Merit as Khushi, Shweta search for first win in 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], November 24 : Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi continued to be locked in their battle for the Order of Merit honours, as rains continued to play spoilsport in the 16th and final leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Club. For the second time in as many days, play in the second round was limited to 9 holes, as it was in the first.

After shooting even par 35 each on the first day to share the lead, Sneha and Neha carded 2-over 37 each, as Khushi Khanijau (35-36) took over the lead, while Shweta Mansingh (38-34) was in tied second place with Sneha and Neha at 2-over 72 for 18 holes, played over two days.

Sneha leads Neha in the race for the Order of Merit. If the duo finishes tied in the last event, Sneha will emerge as the Order of Merit champion, so the pressure is on Neha to make the move in the final round.

Khushi had one birdie and one double bogey in her one over 36, while Shweta Mansingh produced three birdies against two bogeys for 1-under 34, the only under-par performance of the day. Her three birdies over nine holes were also equal best with Durga Nittur, who however also gave away two bogeys and a double bogey and was lying Tied-eighth.

Chasing the leader Khushi and the three second-placed stars, Shweta, Sneha and Neha, were Ananya Datar (38-35) and Seher Atwal (36-37) in tied fifth place.

Snigdha Goswami (39-35) at 4-over 74 was seventh, while Ravjot K Dosanjh (38-37) and Durga Nittur (39-36) were tied ninth.

Four players, amateur Srihitha Mandava, Ridhima Dilawari, Yaalisai Verma and Rhea Jha were tied for 10th place.

