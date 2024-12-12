Sneha, Vidhatri, Amandeep, Avani well-placed to reach Final LET Qualifier

Morocco, Dec 12 At least four of the Indian women golfers playing at different venues are in a good position to qualify for the Final Qualifier at Lalla Aicha Q-School for the Ladies European Tour.

They were Sneha Singh, Vidhatri Urs, Amandeep Drall and Avani Prashanth, while Ridhima Dilawari and Nayanika Sanga can make a last-round dash to get into the final qualifiers as the Top-23 and ties are likely to make the final stage. Sneha Singh, winner of the domestic Women’s Order of Merit in 2023, is lying second in the Par-73 Noria Golf Club in Marrakech with rounds of 69-73 and trailed leader, Annika Borrelli of South Africa, who carded 69-70 by three shots.

Ridhima Dilawari (79-77) was T-35, as Top-23 and ties advance to the Final qualifier. Jasmine Shekar (77-88) was T-55 and Oviya Reddi (80-88) was T-58.

Also well-positioned to make it to the Final qualifier was Vidhatri Urs (68-77), who was tied for the lead after the first round. She slipped in the second but is very much in line to make the final stage at Samanah. Neha Tripathi (80-80) was T-55.

At the Rotana Golf Club, Amandeep Drall (71-73) was even par at the Par-72 course, while Avani Prashanth (73-72) at 1-over T-14 as the top 23 and ties move up. Nayanika Sanga (77-74) was T-38. At Palm Ourika, India’s Shweta Mansingh (73-80) was T-40 and Durga Nittur (73-82) was T-48.

England’s Rosie Belsham is in front at Samanah with Finland’s Elina Nummenpaa and French amateur Vanessa Bouvet top at Rotana, Wales’ Darcey Harry leads at Palm Golf Ourika, meanwhile American Annika Borrelli is in front at Noria.

