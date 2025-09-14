Sourav Ganguly files nomination for CAB President’s post, could be elected unopposed

Kolkata, Sep 14 Former India captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President at the iconic Eden Gardens.

It comes a day after Ganguly was nominated to represent CAB in the BCCI elections and Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on September 28.

With Ganguly being the only person to file his nomination for the top post, he could be elected unopposed when the elections happen on September 22. If elected, Ganguly will succeed his brother Snehasish, who has been holding the top job for almost three years.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support. At CAB, there is no opposition; everyone is a part of this Association. We will all work together to take CAB & Bengal cricket ahead. There are important events coming up at Eden Gardens, like India’s Test match against South Africa, the T20 World Cup, and the Bengal Pro T20 League. I will try and do my best,” Ganguly said in a post by CAB’s Instagram account.

Ganguly previously served as the CAB president from 2015 to 2019. But he had to leave the CAB President post in 2019 after being elected as BCCI President, a position he held till 2022, before being replaced by former India fast bowler Roger Binny.

Apart from Ganguly, Nitish Ranjan Dutta, Bablu Koley, Madan Mohan Ghosh, and Sanjay Das filed their nominations as well for Vice President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer posts, respectively.

“Bablu Koley is very experienced. It’s important to have someone with his experience and knowledge. Nitish Ranjan Dutta, Madan Mohan Ghosh, and Sanjay Das are also experienced and have been in this field for a long time. All their experience will be immensely helpful for Bengal cricket,” added Ganguly.

It would be interesting to see if Ganguly will continue to be the head of cricket at JSW Sports, which handles the Delhi Capitals women's team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the Pretoria Capitals for the SA20 season four, after being elected for a second term as CAB’s President.

