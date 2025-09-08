South Africa penalised for slow over-rate in third ODI against England

Southampton, Sep 8 South Africa have been penalised five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third ODI against England at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

The sanction was imposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees after South Africa were found to be one over short of the required target, following allowances for time lost during the match.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Captain Temba Bavuma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Russell Warren, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge,” said the ICC in a statement on Monday.

Coming to the match, South Africa suffered their heaviest loss in men’s ODI history as England dismissed them for just 72 and won by 342 runs. Despite the heavy defeat, South Africa managed to win the ODI series 2-1, coming after they won a 50-over series in Australia.

Chasing a daunting 415, South Africa collapsed in dramatic fashion and narrowly avoided their lowest-ever ODI total of 69 set against Australia in 1993, with their innings lasting only 20.5 overs.

England’s commanding win was set up by Jacob Bethell smashing 110 from just 82 balls while Joe Root hit a typically efficient hundred to take the hosts to 414/5, before pacer Jofra Archer picked impressive figures of 4-18. South Africa will now take on England in the T20I series starting on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor