South African Women's Open: Diksha slips to T-35

Cape Town [South Africa], April 28 : Diksha Dagar slipped to T-35 in the third round after a round 2-over 74 at the South African Women's Open. Diksha (73-70-74) is now 1-over and tied 35th for at the par-72 Erinvale Country and Golf Estate.
The leader is Belgium Manon De Roey who shot 66 in the third round after 69-67 on the first two days. She is 14-under and three shots ahead of second-placed Moroccon Ines Laklalech (65) at 11-under.
Diksha gave away three bogeys on the sixth, eighth and ninth holes and on the back nine had her only birdie of the day on Par-5 16th.
Earlier the other three Indians Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Tvesa Malik missed the cut.
Lisa Pettersson had a fine round of 5-under 67 and was third at 10-under, while Kiwi Momoka Kobori had a 68 despite a triple bogey and a closing bogey. She also had eight birdies and was fourth.
