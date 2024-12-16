Spanish MotoGP star Espargaro swaps motor for pedal power

Madrid (Spain), Dec 16 Spanish motorcycle ace Aleix Espargaro will continue his career on two wheels, but has swapped a motor for pedal power after Monday's announcement that the MotoGP rider has signed with the Lidl-Trek cycling team.

"Lidl-Trek welcomes Aleix Espargaro to the family (...) The three-time MotoGP race winner will serve as a Lidl-Trek ambassador, joining the Team at some of the most prestigious events on the calendar whilst promoting the sport of cycling to a wide audience," confirmed the cycling team on social media.

Espargaro has ridden for the Ducati, ART, Forward Yamaha, Suzuki, and Aprilia motorbike racing teams, spending the past eight years with the Italian-based Aprilia squad, reports Xinhua.

The 35-year-old Spaniard moves into cycling after three MotoGP wins and 12 podiums in 255 MotoGP races and 17 in Moto2 and will share his work with Lidl-Trek while working as a test rider for the Honda MotoGP team.

He will also form part of the Lidl-Trek development team, while also riding some races, with the Spanish sports paper Diario AS commenting that he will compete in the Tour of Burgos in early August.

"Cycling has been my passion for years and I have decided to leave MotoGP earlier than expected to join with a program that adapts so well to my passion. I am very grateful to Lidl-Trek for welcoming me into their family and supporting me. I will give all I have," commented the rider.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor