Special Olympics Bharat athletes attend preparatory camp for Berlin Games 2023

Noida, April 26 Over 380 campers including 177 special athletes, from 23 states of India are participating in 15 sports at the National coaching camp here, in order to prepare for the Berlin Games 2023.

The camp supported by the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India is being held at the Amity University, Noida with all the sport disciplines organised within the campus and golf being held at the Noida Golf Course.

This is the third preparatory Camp for India's participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023.

The Camp aims to further hone the individual as well as competitive skills of the athletes to finally face global competition. Sessions of Coaches briefing and training of the athletes are running parallel to ensure a holistic experience to both, also providing expanded opportunities of engagements between the two.

Additionally, oral health screenings will be also organised on April 28 as part of regular medical screenings that aims to maintain health parameters for an enhanced quality of life.

SO Bharat announced the strength of the delegation in the presence of Rani Rampal, former captain of Indian hockey team, Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP, Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, SO Bharat, Shivani, SO Bharat Cycling athlete, Professor (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, Air Cmde LK Sharma, Executive Director , SO Bharat along with the athletes and Coaches. Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder, Amity University joined the event virtually.

"I feel elated to be a part of such a beautiful endeavour that is showcasing the true beauty of human spirit at a global stage. Only sports have the power to bring all of us together and shatter down any existing barriers. It is great to see the level of facilities that are being provided to the athletes at the National Camp before the World Games as it will not only boost the confidence of our esteemed group of special athletes, but also motivate them to achieve their best results," said Rani Rampal, the former Indian women's hockey team captain.

"I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Berlin Games 2023 and hope to see them earn many laurels for the country," she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Mallika Nadda said that the World Games is an opportunity for the athletes to demonstrate their abilities.

"The World Games is an opportunity for the athletes to demonstrate ability, positivity, and confidence. The world gets to see the beauty of diversity and inclusion. The national camp being conducted here, is witnessing our athletes pushing their limits even further, under the able guidance of our coaches, and gaining more confidence to level global competition," she said.

"We hope to spread a message of recognising and respecting differences through events such as this, for the whole community here, to develop an attitude of inclusion," she added.

From June 17- 25, Berlin will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 202 athletes and partners and 59 coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 sports.

