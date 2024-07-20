Special Olympics Bharat athletes return unbeaten with Gothia Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Special Olympics Bharat (SO Bharat) organized a welcome ceremony at The Lalit, New Delhi for the ten-member Indian football team that returned after displaying a dominant showing at the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden, which was held in between July 14 TO July 18. Supported by SKF India, the Indian team, comprising of athletes with Intellectual and developmental delays, remained unbeaten in their group and lifted the prestigious trophy.

The team received a grand welcome on Saturday upon their return to the nation's capital by the distinguished guests including Chief Guest, Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mallika Nadda, President SO Bharat and Chairperson Asia Pacific Advisory Council (APAC), Upasna Arora, Treasurer, SO Bharat.

The Gothia Cup tournament opened with a grand ceremony on July 15 at Ullevi, with over 49,000 spectators in attendance. 1910 teams participated in the tournament, with 50 Special Olympics teams being represented from 15 different countries. SO Bharat team was placed in Group 5 along with Parasport Denmark 2, Special Olympics Finland Mixed, Special Olympics Hong Kong and Special Olympics Germany 1.

SO Bharat won their opening group game against SO Finland 3-0, and then followed it up with a big win of 6-0 against SO Germany. The Indian contingent won over Hong Kong by 6-0 in Match 3, and then followed it up with another big win by 3-1 against SO Denmark to make it into the Final.

The nail-biting group final between SO Bharat and SO Denmark went right down to the wire but SO Bharat athletes won the thriller with a score of 4-3 to lift the trophy. Muhammad Shaheer, who hails from Kerala, scored seven goals, the maximum by any Indian player. Shaheer, a son of fisherman, has an Intellectual disability and nurtures a passion for football along with other sports including cycling and swimming.

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports congratulated the Indian contingent and said, "I am extremely happy to have the opportunity to be present here and listen to the story of each and every athlete, who have gone through so many struggles and hardships throughout their lives, and yet have brought such a prestigious glory for our country. These athletes are taking the nation forward and their success will surely inspire generations to come. It is a big moment for our country."

While extending a warm welcome to the football team, SO Bharat President Mallika Nadda, said, "Today is a significant day for us as it's the Global Day of Inclusion. It gives me immense pleasure to mark this day with the victory of the SO Bharat Champions at the Gothia Cup tournament. The stellar performance of the athletes is a result of impeccable training, practice and motivation. I am grateful to team SKF India for opening this phenomenal opportunity for our Athletes and also for their enthusiastic support. The support of the Embassy of Sweden in India further made the experience heartwarming and inspirational. It is delightful to see diverse organisations converging to drive inclusion forward."

Harpreet Singh Gambhir, Coach of the team and Joint Director - Sports SO Bharat said: "Team coordination was one of the main factors that led our team to victory. The discipline and focus with which every athlete followed instructions was overwhelming. The preparations for the tournament gathered momentum in May. Since then, the athletes have been monitored even at times remotely by the coaches. The excitement and cheer at the event truly defined the tournament as a sports celebration accepting diversities and upholding inclusiveness."

Mukund Vasudevan, President of SKF India and Southeast Asia, added, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our incredible team of football players for their outstanding victory. This achievement is a testament to their unwavering dedication, resilience, and the power of inclusivity. We are immensely proud to have supported these talented individuals in showcasing their abilities on an international stage. I thank Special Olympics Bharat and the Sports Authority of India for their incredible support, training, and care. This success not only brings glory to our nation but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment. Welcome back, champions! It is your moment!"

The SO Bharat contingent, making their debut at the Gothia Cup in the 'Gothia Special Olympics Trophy', comprised of 10 athletes and 3 coaches, across six states - Delhi, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor