Special Olympics Bharat forms strategic partnership with Indian Dental Association & Indian Academy of Sports Dentistry

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Special Olympics Bharat on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) and the Indian Academy of Sports Dentistry (IASD).

The three bodies signed a ten-year memorandum jointly committing towards advocacy and awareness to improve the oral health and sports safety of persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) through collaboration, as per a press release.

The three bodies will be working towards advocating for the right to quality oral healthcare for people with intellectual disabilities and raising awareness among dental professionals and the public regarding equal rights and inclusive care for such individuals.

The bodies will also aim to empower dental professionals with the skills necessary to deliver specialised oral healthcare to individuals with intellectual disabilities and also support research, innovation and dissemination of scientific knowledge in this field. The bodies will also be conducting Krida Danta Suraksha and providing support in Sports dentistry to Special Olympics Bharat.

Speaking on the partnership, President, Special Olympics Bharat, Dr Mallika Nadda said, "We truly believe that IDA has recognised a matter of great urgency, and with their help we will be able to help plenty of athletes and their coaches. We have always believed in promoting the sporting welfare of our athletes, and this is an important step in the same direction."

Dr Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General, IDA, added, "IDA is committed to advancing oral healthcare and professional standards in the country, with a vision to achieve 'optimal national oral health for all individuals. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower dental professionals to recognise and manage the challenges faced by people with IDD in obtaining oral health care and develop their skills and knowledge to provide quality oral health care to this sector of society. We aim to help our Special Olympics Bharat athletes and their coaches in achieving optimum oral health and sports safety."

Dr Reena Kumar, Academic Director, IASD, added, "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in breaking down the oral health barriers faced by individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Through the combined expertise of IDA and IASD, we will equip dental professionals with the skills and confidence to deliver truly inclusive care. Our shared goal is not only to improve the oral health of Special Olympics Bharat athletes but also to enhance their sports readiness, empowering coaches and support teams to safeguard athlete well-being both on and off the field."

The Indian Dental Association (IDA), representing over 90,000 members through 600 branches for 76 years, is the voice of India's dental profession. Dedicated to advancing oral healthcare, IDA works to improve public oral health through innovation in education, training, research, and advocacy, ensuring dental excellence by continually enhancing professional skills and knowledge.

The Indian Academy of Sports Dentistry (IASD), an IDA initiative, integrates oral health with sports medicine. It offers programs like the Orientation Course and Fellowship in Sports Dentistry to train team dentists and promote sports dental centres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor